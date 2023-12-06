BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie break up ahead of his military enlistment; Report
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie are said to have gone separate ways after brief dating period according to industry insiders.
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have reportedly parted ways
The couple were previously linked together through various rumors
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have reportedly ended their relationship, according to industry insiders. The news coincides with V's upcoming military enlistment, and the reported reason for the breakup aligns with this upcoming commitment.
The two were linked together reportedly last year amid numerous rumors. Their relationship came into public awareness last summer when a photo of them together in a car on Jeju Island surfaced. Subsequently, they reportedly departed for New York within a day of each other, sharing photos of similar locations around the same time, fueling speculation about their relationship. While none of the information has been officially confirmed by either party or their agencies, many believed the idols were dating. Now, the rumored couple has reportedly parted ways according to a report by JTBC News.
