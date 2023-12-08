BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie rank as top Fashion Influencers of 2023; Rosé, Jisoo, ENHYPEN, NewJeans follow

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie claimed the top positions as the most influential fashion icons of 2023 in the latest report from an influencer marketing platform. They were closely followed by Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, and NewJeans.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie clinched the top spots on Fashion Influencers list of 2023

Lefty, an influencer marketing platform, released their 2023: A Year in Data report on December 7, shedding light on the pivotal data and insights that defined the fashion trends of the year.

In the lineup, American fashion icon Kim Kardashian claimed the lead, while BLACKPINK's Jennie clinched the second position with a 315 EMV (Estimated Media Value), reaffirming her status as the South Korean IT Girl and fashion icon. Recognized for her daring and diverse fashion selections, the Calvin Klein global brand ambassador continues to make waves in the industry.

BTS member V emerged as the #1 male fashion influencer in 2023, securing the 3rd overall spot with an impressive 265 EMV. Despite a smaller follower count compared to the top 10 influencers, his remarkable engagement rate of 20.6% outshone others, highlighting his profound connection with his audience. Remarkably, he achieved this without attending Fashion Week or major fashion events, relying on limited Instagram posts as the brand ambassador for some of the top luxury fashion brands like CELINE and Cartier.

Advertisement

Notably, V graced the covers of four esteemed fashion magazines illustrating his versatility and flawless visuals. Across these diverse shoots, he showcased his modeling skills, effortlessly adapting to various concepts and styles. Taehyung's impactful presence and ability to amaze the fashion world attest to his innate style and enduring influence, making waves despite his unconventional approach to the industry.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, ENHYPEN and NewJeans also hold top ranks on the list

Following closely behind this dynamic duo are the remaining BLACKPINK members: Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa, securing notable positions at 4, 5, and 7 respectively. BLACKPINK is the K-Pop phenomenon popularly credited for making "fashion deals" a thing in K-Pop. All four members are associated with the biggest luxury fashion brands in the world. Rosé is the face of YSL and Tiffany & Co. Jisoo serves as the brand ambassador for Dior and Cartier. Lisa represents CELINE and Bulgari. And Jennie, the face of CHANEL and Calvin Klein, is fashion's most loved K-Pop star.

Notably, the report also acknowledges the presence of talents from the HYBE label. ENHYPEN, representing prada, stands tall at position 12, showcasing their burgeoning influence on fashion trends. Additionally, NewJeans, another entity under the HYBE label, stakes its claim at position 14, further diversifying the roster of influential personalities.

This comprehensive report underscores the multifaceted nature of fashion influencers, encompassing diverse styles and talents that impress audiences worldwide. Each individual highlighted in the report brings a unique flair and perspective to the fashion world, contributing to the ever-evolving narrative of style.

The collective presence of BLACKPINK members alongside talents from the HYBE label exemplifies the industry's rich collection of trendsetters, each leaving a lasting mark on the dynamic world of fashion. As 2023 draws to a close, their influence remains a driving force propelling fashion into the future.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kwon Eun Bi to make acting debut in Japanese film Stolen Identity - The Last Chapter - Final Hacking Game