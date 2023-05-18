BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie reportedly spotted holding hands during their sweet date in Paris

Recently, a few videos of a man and a woman, assumed as BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, were seen holding hands during their date in Paris as they stroll down River Seine with their friends. Many fans do believe it is them as they were seen in the exact same outfits while they were shopping separately earlier in the day, which has caused chaos on Twitter.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie:

Previously, their dating allegations surfaced when an anonymous Telegram user began uploading pictures of the two artists together in many places as well as leaking photos from their personal phones, causing an uproar in Twitter and other social media places in breach of privacy. YG Entertainment also released a statement in 2022 regarding the issues, saying that they were going to find and sue the original distributor of the photos and videos. They made the strong decision to take action against people who harassed their artist at the time over the dating rumors. While the fans agreed with YG Entertainment’s statement and understood why they haven’t confirmed nor denied their relationship, the wording of the warning shed some light on the dating allegations, making the fans believe that they are actually dating.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V’s activities:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie flew to Paris for a few activities but especially her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 for her first drama The Idol also starring The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and more. At the same time BTS’ V had also flown to Paris for fashion activities, Celine event and fans thought they were going to be together. The fans loved how they were enjoying their time together in Paris and wanted to fully support them. They said that they want them to be happy and will do anything to protect their happiness from haters and toxic sasaengs. There had also been a rumor that Jennie and Taehyung (BTS’ V) were together during Harry Styles’ concert in Seoul in March but there were no pictures or reports to confirm that statement. V was with his BTS members and actor friends during the concert but it was still believed that they were seen together in between the concert.

