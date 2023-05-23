BTS’ V and BLACKPINK's Lisa strike a pose with Naomi Campbell at her birthday bash in Cannes

During a delightful gathering, renowned K-pop artist BTS' V, the stunning BLACKPINK member Lisa, and the legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell converged and captured an extraordinary moment together. The occasion that brought these fashion icons together was none other than Naomi Campbell's birthday celebration, creating an unforgettable fusion of talent and style.

Fashion icons emitting royal vibes

Dressed in her impeccable fashion sense, Naomi Campbell exuded elegance as she donned a graceful white-colored top paired with a matching skirt. Her choice of attire showcased her refined taste and timeless sophistication, embodying her status as a fashion icon. Meanwhile, V from BTS showcased his distinct fashion sensibilities by adorning himself in a striking Fall Winter Menswear Celine ensemble. He effortlessly exuded charm and charisma, donning a shimmering blazer that exquisitely complemented his look, accompanied by a dashing bow and impeccably tailored pants. His choice of outfit not only reflected his individuality but also underscored his keen eye for fashion.

On the other hand, Lisa, the talented and fashionable member of BLACKPINK, brought her unique style to the gathering. She embraced a bold and edgy aesthetic, wearing a captivating mesh black shirt paired with a stunningly designed shiny striped jacket and matching pants. Lisa's fashion-forward choices perfectly showcased her versatility and ability to effortlessly make a statement with her attire.

Other celebrities present at the party

The star-studded event showcased Naomi Campbell, joined by notable personalities like Future, Fan Bingbing, Colin Kaepernick, Jordan Barrett, and others. Dressed in Boss attire, they paid homage to the brand's timeless style. The guest list boasted renowned names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Lisa from Blackpink, V from BTS, Julia Garner, and supermodels like Irina Shayk, Helena Christensen, Stella Maxwell, Eva Herzigova, Ashley Graham, Neelam Gill, Edward Enninful, and Daphne Guinness.

Marco Falcioni, the vice president of creative direction at Boss, contributed to the event's artistic vision, adding to its grandeur. This remarkable gathering united exceptional talent, reinforcing Boss's reputation as a global fashion powerhouse.

Fans' reactions: A collective swoon

As news of the epic snapshot featuring BTS’ V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Naomi Campbell spread, fans around the world couldn't contain their excitement. Social media platforms were flooded with enthusiastic responses and swooning reactions. Fans praised the artists for their incredible fashion choices, expressing admiration for their individual styles and the unique dynamic created by their collaboration.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Lisa are in France for Celine's event.

