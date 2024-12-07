BTS’ V and Bring Cosby’s duet White Christmas tops iTunes chart in 43 countries including France, Japan and more

BTS’ V recently released a new song titled White Christmas along with legendary singer Bing Crosby. However, soon after the song’s release, it has managed to grab the top spots on the iTunes chart across 43 different countries. V is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and shot the music video before entering the army.

On December 6, 2024, BTS’ V and Bing Crosby’s duet, White Christmas, was released along with an animated music video. Soon after the song’s release, it managed to sweep the iTunes chart worldwide. BIGHIT Music revealed that it managed to grab first place in the charts across 50 countries so far, including Brazil, France, Japan, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and more.

White Christmas is the new version of the iconic holiday song featuring the vocals of V, or Kim Taehyung, and late singer Bing Crosby. The official music video of the song showcases an animated Bing Crosby alongside V’s pet dog Yeotan, spreading the Christmas cheer. It was recently revealed that Yeotan passed away, which makes the video even more special and the tribute to the singer’s furry friend.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Advertisement

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify. He also recently released a song titled Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin on December 3, 2024.