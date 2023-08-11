BTS’ V and his furry friend Yeontan are an adorable duo in first set of concept photos for Layover

On August 10, BTS' social media handles uploaded concept photos, including a sum of 23 photos taken of BTS' V without makeup, and another look of V caught in different ordinary spaces. Every photograph stands out with alternate spots, ensemble, posture, and atmosphere. The camera caught V's various moods and points, from close-up to black and white. The viewers can get V in a natural and basic day-to-day routine, not a conspicuous appearance in front of an audience. Yeontan's addition gives a delightful twist to the concept photos. It is not the same as the ordinary concept teasers which as a rule incorporate an obscure background, garish outfits, and styled hair yet here it nearly seems as though Taehyung is relaxing. V likewise delivered the pre-released tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days from Layover at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) around the same time.

BTS’ V’s concept photos from solo release Layover:

Love Me Again, which debuted its music video on August 9th, is an R&B tune in view of the soul sound of the 1970s, with gospel and jazz added. V produced a fantastic atmosphere and glimmer into the song with a rhythmical and alluring bass tone. Rainy Days is an elective pop R&B that makes an exceptional environment by orchestrating classic and colorful percussion sounds with modern drums. Alongside the song, a music video likewise was unveiled on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel at 1:00 PM KST. The music video for Rainy Days shows V going through a typical day alone. He was shown in a quiet and static climate as per the feeling of the song. From the second he awakens, he prepares a meal, focuses on work, and afterward falls into an exhausting nap once more.

V’s achievements:

Preceding the release of the song itself, V previously showed the music video for Love Me Again. The music video, which was recorded in a cavern in Mallorca, Spain, centers around the music and V's voice, and is generally welcomed for maybe watching a live presentation. The music video Love Me Again surpassed 20 million views on August eleventh, and rose to No. 1 on YouTube's 'Rapid Rising Music' just after its release. V's first solo album Layover will be released on September 8th.

