BTS’ V and his furry friend Yeontan are an adorable duo in first set of concept photos for Layover
BIGHIT MUSIC released concept photos for BTS’ V’s awaited solo debut album Layover and the artist as well as Yeontan strike amazing poses! Read ahead to know more.
On August 10, BTS' social media handles uploaded concept photos, including a sum of 23 photos taken of BTS' V without makeup, and another look of V caught in different ordinary spaces. Every photograph stands out with alternate spots, ensemble, posture, and atmosphere. The camera caught V's various moods and points, from close-up to black and white. The viewers can get V in a natural and basic day-to-day routine, not a conspicuous appearance in front of an audience. Yeontan's addition gives a delightful twist to the concept photos. It is not the same as the ordinary concept teasers which as a rule incorporate an obscure background, garish outfits, and styled hair yet here it nearly seems as though Taehyung is relaxing. V likewise delivered the pre-released tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days from Layover at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) around the same time.
BTS’ V’s concept photos from solo release Layover:
Love Me Again, which debuted its music video on August 9th, is an R&B tune in view of the soul sound of the 1970s, with gospel and jazz added. V produced a fantastic atmosphere and glimmer into the song with a rhythmical and alluring bass tone. Rainy Days is an elective pop R&B that makes an exceptional environment by orchestrating classic and colorful percussion sounds with modern drums. Alongside the song, a music video likewise was unveiled on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel at 1:00 PM KST. The music video for Rainy Days shows V going through a typical day alone. He was shown in a quiet and static climate as per the feeling of the song. From the second he awakens, he prepares a meal, focuses on work, and afterward falls into an exhausting nap once more.
V’s achievements:
Preceding the release of the song itself, V previously showed the music video for Love Me Again. The music video, which was recorded in a cavern in Mallorca, Spain, centers around the music and V's voice, and is generally welcomed for maybe watching a live presentation. The music video Love Me Again surpassed 20 million views on August eleventh, and rose to No. 1 on YouTube's 'Rapid Rising Music' just after its release. V's first solo album Layover will be released on September 8th.
