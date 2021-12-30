BTS' V and Jungkook are making big strides with their solo songs

Birthday boy BTS' V showed off his global popularity once again with his solo OST 'Christmas Tree' for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi. On December 29 KST, Spotify released the updated version of the chart, and V earned the top single debut on the chart with his OST 'Christmas Tree,' the track's instrumental also debuted on the chart at number 10 for this weekend.

Additionally, 'Christmas Tree' still remains on Global Spotify Chart's Top 100, currently charting at number 88 for the third consecutive day. V's band member Jungkook has completely seized the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, Hot 100 Japan Composers Chart, and many more. Jungkook's effervescent track 'Euphoria' is the number 1 best-selling and most popular solo song of BTS on Worldwide iTunes, along with BTS promoted title tracks with music videos.

Besides that, 'Euphoria' is the most loved BTS solo song, the Most Shazamed BTS solo and Most Streamed Korean Male Solo on Spotify. It is also the first Korean Male solo to sell over 500K units in the U.S, eligible for RIAA Gold U.S certification. Recently, it has also achieved Japan's Gold RIAJ Certification as the first BTS solo to achieve this milestone. Congratulations to V and Jungkook.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS' V will be the first K Pop idol to have THESE massive radios' support for his birthday

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.