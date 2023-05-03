BTS’ V and Jungkook to make solo debuts this year? Rumors fly on Twitter as HYBE releases reports

On May 2, HYBE revealed their financial reports for the first quarter as well as their plans for the artists in the second, third and fourth quarter. While the second quarter will continue with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s tour, Agust D’s tour, LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN’s comebacks, the third quarter will reportedly have BTS’ V’s solo debut and the fourth quarter will be BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut. They are both planning to release albums, but the news hasn’t been confirmed by HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC.

HYBE’s reports:

In the second quarter, as the performance of the multi-label system begins to show up in earnings, there is also a rosy outlook that it will record a record high. Kim Hyun Yong, a researcher at Hyundai Motor Securities, said, “BTS’ SUGA album release and world tour, SEVENTEEN album and Japanese dome fan meeting, TXT world tour, and LE SSERAFIM/ENHYPEN’s comeback are major activities planned. BTS member SUGA (solo stage name: August D) embarked on a world tour at the same time as the release of his solo album in April. SEVENTEEN recorded 4.64 million pre-orders for their 10th mini album released in the same month, 3.99 million copies sold on the first day of release, and 4.55 million copies sold in the first week.

BTS’ V’s activities:

V won 18,352 votes in the K-POP male idol ranking vote of 'Nehan', a popular Japanese idol ranking site, held from April 24 to April 30, and took first place for 109 consecutive weeks. V has been recognized for his musical ability as well as ranking first in various votes in Japan and has boasted remarkable sound source power. Due to his undiminished popularity and topicality, many companies actively showcased marketing using the 'V Effect'. On May 2nd, V posted a picture on his Instagram story. The published photo is a close-up photo of his face. He added “Good morning” and greeted the fans.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook recently surpassed 7 million followers on his official Spotify account. Jungkook's Spotify account reached 7,009,472 cumulative followers in 436 days since it first opened on February 11 last year.

