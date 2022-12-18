BTS’ V and Jungkook top 2022 Google’s most searched Asians worldwide list; Jimin at 6, BLACKPINK’s Lisa at 8

Google has announced this year's list for the most searched Asians worldwide. Many K-stars have made it to the list!

In terms of Asian searches on Google, BTS' V is the top Asian search for 2022. Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, comes in at No. 2, closely behind. Due of their enormous global fame, both BTS members take the top two spots on the chart. Jimin from BTS, who is ranked No. 6, is also among the top 10. Given their extensive reach, it is hardly surprise that the members are at the top of the list. BTS is a true global icon given their recurrent top-charting positions.

BLACKPINK also demonstrates their international presence

Members of BLACKPINK are among the Asians who receive the highest google searches. Lisa of BLACKPINK is ranked No. 8, and Jennie of BLACKPINK is right behind her at No. 12. Jisoo and Rosé of BLACKPINK are ranked Nos. 29 and 30, respectively. This demonstrates BLACKPINK's dominance and global reach once more.

Other K-stars on the list

On the list, there are numerous other South Korean celebrities named. Cha Eun Woo, a well-known singer and actor, is the 48th most googled person in Asia, followed by Lee Min Ho, who is ranked 52nd. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, a cute pair, are also listed on the list at positions 79 and 83, respectively. Lee Jong Suk, a talented actor, is ranked No. 86 as well. Nayeon from TWICE is ranked No. 76, and Jackson Wang, who is well-known all over the world, is ranked No. 84.

The list of the top 100 Asians on Google focuses on the famous people who undoubtedly have everyone talking. Along with well-known Bollywood actors and actresses, the list includes a number of K-pop and K-drama figures. This reflects their recent increase in popularity.