BTS' V and Jungkook unbox J-Hope's Jack In The Box HOPE edition album leaving fans excited; Watch

BTS members V and Jungkook did an unboxing video for J-Hope's Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition). On August 18, the Arson singer dropped the physical copies of the Jack In The Box album. To show their love and support, V and Jungkook were joined by other members of BTS to prepare unpacking clips of the new edition. Fans showed their excitement as they witnessed all the members participating in the celebration of J-Hope's new endeavor.

V and Jungkook unboxed Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)

As the MORE singer is currently serving in the military, other group members of BTS decided to show what is there in the new edition of J-Hope's first album. The youngest members were the last ones in the group to drop the unboxing video. In V's video, he took the lead to show the different versions of the photocards the album has, including the black and white theme. The Layover singer was definitely in love with J-Hope's visuals as he complimented him saying, "No one takes photos like this person". Talking about the different versions he also emphasized on the black and white clowns representing two sides of the singer. Following V, Jungkook shared his unboxing video. Jungkook, as the last one, focused on the photobook which came along with the album. The Seven singer was impressed to know that the Ego singer captured new photographs again for the album, apart from the ones he did for the digital version last year. Knowing the passion and love he has for his work, it was no surprise he did it all again to give the best version of himself to the fans. The maknae showed his goofy side as he picked his favorite picture from the photobook and copied his hyung's posing style.

BTS members supported J-Hope

Previously, other members of the septet put out clips of them unpacking the Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition). The leader RM, followed by SUGA and Jimin respectively showed their support to their pal J-Hope. The eldest member Jin could not participate in this activity as he is also currently fulfilling his national duties in the military.

