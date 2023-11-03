BTS' V and JYP jokingly debate if they're ‘uncle’ and ‘nephew’, following the You Quiz on the Block broadcast

Bang Si Hyuk, the founder and chairman of HYBE, and Park Jin Young, the founder and CCO (Chief Creative Officer) of JYP Entertainment, made an appearance together on the popular tvN talk show You Quiz on the Block, on November 1.

BTS member V saw the episode and took to Instagram to enquire if Park Jin Young is his uncle and it seems like Park Jin Young has already confirmed it.

BTS’ V and Park Jin Young are nephew and uncle now

After viewing the special episode of You Quiz on the Block , BTS's V shared a screenshot from the program where Park Jin Young was seen asking Bang Si Hyuk if he should start calling BTS his nephews. V tagged Park Jin Young and asked, "Is it Uncle… from now on?"

Well, not long after that, Park Jin Young re-shared the screenshot on his Instagram Stories and humorously wrote, "Uncle Park… When you have something you can't share with Dad..." in reference to Bang Si Hyuk.

This short interaction garnered massive attraction as fans found it heartwarming and amusing at the same time.

Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young walk down the memory lane together

Before Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young became Bang PD and JYP, the two K-pop empire creators were trying to find their footing in the Korean music industry and have maintained a strong friendship to this day.

The story behind the friendship of this iconic duo began in the 1990s when Jin Young took Bang Si Hyuk under JYP Entertainment as one of the strong pillars of the company.

During his tenure at JYP, Bang Si Hyuk engaged in co-production and collaboration with some of the company's most renowned and esteemed musical acts. From g.o.d. and 2AM to Rain, Baek Ji Young, and Wonder Girls, all these artists enjoyed the successful partnership of JYP and "Hitman" Bang in composing and producing their tracks, as reported by KOMCA.

At an early stage, Bang Si Hyuk and Park Jin Young recognized that, in order to establish K-pop as a truly popular and unforgettable genre, they needed to penetrate the American market.

During the early 2000s, they dedicated several months to residing in a single room while striving to promote their music in the United States. The close quarters led to occasional disputes, including heated exchanges over stray socks and laundry items, prompting JYP to play the age card as a means to counter Bang's frustration. Eventually, in 2005, Bang Si Hyuk parted ways with JYP and established BIGHIT Entertainment.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, their separation did not result in a rift between Bang Si-hyuk and Park Jin-young. In fact, in 2010, JYP Entertainment (JYPE) and BIGHIT Entertainment commenced joint management of 2AM, a ballad group that originally debuted under JYPE. When the group made their highly anticipated comeback with all members in 2021, the two "fathers" of the group collaborated in composing and producing the songs, as revealed in IU's Palette.

According to Nielsen Korea, the episode of You Quiz on the Block that aired on November 1st garnered significant viewer appreciation, achieving an average nationwide household viewer rating of 6.5% and a peak of 8.6%.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: I nstagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: How was BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment's name coined? Bang Si Hyuk reveals, discusses Hitman Bang origin