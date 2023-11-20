BTS’ V and Memorist actor Yoo Seung Ho fulfill promise by returning to Running Man

BTS' V and actor Yoo Seung Ho are set to co-star on the variety show Running Man, marking V's second appearance on the program. News1 reported on November 20 that V and Yoo Seung Ho are scheduled to film an upcoming episode of Running Man together.

V and Yoo Seung Ho on Running Man

BTS' V and actor Yoo Seung Ho, renowned for his roles in K-dramas I Am Not A Robot and Memorist, are set to make an appearance on the December 3 episode of Running Man, according to media reports. A source from the show's broadcasting company SBS confirmed the news, stating, "V and Yoo Seung Ho will be carrying out filming today. The broadcast is scheduled for December 3."

Notably, V had previously featured on the September 10 broadcast of Running Man, while Yoo Seung Ho graced the program as a guest on October 8. The idea for them to appear together was proposed during the earlier broadcasts, with HaHa suggesting a special "Tazza (card shark)" episode featuring both V and Yoo Seung Ho.

While both V and Yoo Seung Ho have individually participated in Running Man before, it marks the first time these two celebrities will be seen together on the small screen. The Slow Dancing singer previously graced the show's broadcast on September 10, while the Memorist star made a guest appearance on October 8.

In the past, the Tazza Association theme on "Running Man" featured cast members engaging in strategic mind games and placing bets to determine the ultimate winner of the episode. This concept is inspired by the well-received Korean film Tazza: The High Rollers which came out in 2006.

Running Man, which debuted in 2010, stands as one of the longest-running variety shows in South Korea. The cast, including Yu Jae Seok, Haha, Jee Seok Jin, Kim Jong Kook, Song Ji Hyo, and Yang Se Chan, has garnered a substantial international fanbase over the years.

BTS’ V recent activities

The hashtag 'Get Well Soon Taehyung' gained momentum on X (formerly Twitter) following a heartfelt message from BTS' V to a fan on Weverse on November 16. In response to a fan expressing exhaustion and the need for rest, V engaged with fans on the social media platform, offering thoughtful advice to take precautions against catching the flu.

Recently, V, was also spotted enjoying an evening with his Wooga Squad companions, including Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, and additional friends. The group reportedly attended a screening of the action and crime film Believer.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS V stalker case: Accused woman reportedly faces prosecution as BIGHIT MUSIC enforces zero-tolerance policy