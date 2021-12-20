BTS’ V and Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo Sik are trendy BFFs in new Instagram update; PIC

A pair of talented, super successful and handsome best friends is what comes to our mind every time we look at BTS’ V and actor Choi Woo Sik. Part of the Wooga Squad with Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and singer-songwriter Peakboy, the world has never seen a group of friends like this.

On returning from Los Angeles, USA on December 9 after performing at four sold-out shows in So-Fi Stadium, BTS member V got into self quarantine following the guidelines of the health authorities amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and stricter rules in South Korea. His 10-day quarantine was over on December 19, so fans were hoping that the singer and actor will soon be out and about. Well, he did not disappoint.

On December 20, around 6:15 PM KST (2:45 PM IST), V shared an Instagram story with his fans and tagged Choi Woo Sik on the same. The two friends seemed to be out shopping as they snapped a selfie in a full length mirror. Dressed warmly with white masks on their faces, we are sure they looked just as amazing even barefaced. Check out the image V shared and how Choi Woo Sik reposted it.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Sik is now appearing on the drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ opposite Kim Da Mi as they play high-school sweethearts turned ex-lovers. BTS’ V has lent his voice for one of the OSTs of his drama. ‘Christmas Tree’ is set to release on December 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), a snippet of which was shared in the first episode on December 6.

