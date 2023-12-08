BTS' V and Park Hyung Sik exude best friend vibes in matching outfits ahead of former's military enlistment

BTS’ V shared an Instagram story with his friend and actor Park Hyung Sik. Both were spotted wearing white jackets while Park Hyung Sik was driving the car.

For the unversed, BTS’ V, actors Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik, actor-singer Park Hyung Sik, and rapper Peakboy - all five famous Korean celebrities are part of the Wooga Squad. They share a close bond with one another (more like real-life brothers) and have supported each other publicly on multiple occasions.

In the Instagram story, BTS' V and Park Hyung Sik are seen having a good time while taking a car ride. V shared the story with a caption in Korean which translates to: “Wearing the same outfit today, how's this real!”

Fans were quick to notice that there was a gift box lying on the backseat of their car with ‘Happy Birthday’ written on it. This points to the fact that Park Hyung Sik must be celebrating V’s special occasion a little in advance. V (Taehyung) was born on December 30, 1995. Unlike every year, V won’t be able to enjoy with family and friends on the special day as he will be enlisting in the military soon, as stated by his agency HYBE LABELS.

Check below as K-netizens are glad to see the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and BTS’ V:

Know more about Wooga Squad and their ultimate friendship goals

BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy, collectively known as the Wooga Squad, have time and again proved that their brotherhood is truly unmatched. V had explained that they coined the term ‘Wooga’ for their group, which translates to “Are we family?” and that’s how the name was born as they are more like family to each other.

This is not the first time the Wooga Squad members were seen spending time together in the same outfits. On October 3, V shared a post featuring himself, Park Seo Joon, and Park Hyung Sik donning identical golf T-shirts.

On December 5, V posted another story about all five members hanging out and taking time out of their busy schedules to enjoy their company.

Recently, actor Park Seo Joon also made a surprise appearance at Park Hyung Sik’s fan meeting and netizens couldn’t stop cheering for their bromance!

In 2022, the Wooga Squad appeared on a popular Korean variety show titled In the Soop: Friendcation, as they headed for a short trip to the Goseong area and enjoyed a bonfire, barbeque, and sleepover.

