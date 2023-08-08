BTS’ V and Park Hyung Sik support Wooga squad member Park Seo Joon at Concrete Utopia VIP screening

On August 8, Lotte Entertainment conducted a VIP screening for Concrete Utopia and many celebrities attended to support the film. People like Song Seung Hyun, Shin Dong Hyup, Bae Hyun Seung, Lee Hyun Woo, EXchange 2’s Jeong Hyun Kyu, Jang Yoon Ju, Dream co-star Go Chang Seok, Ahn So Hee, SNSD’s Choi Sooyoung, Han Jimin, Psy and the Wooga squad members- BTS’ V and Park Hyung Sik! The friendship group’s bond is strong as they always come out to support each other in whatever they do. BTS’ V had attended Park Seo Joon’s previous film Dream’s screening with Jungkook last time and fans were hoping to see them together again but still got a glimpse of the handsome baritone voiced star himself along with the talented actor!

Concrete Utopia starring Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun:

Concrete Utopia represents the Imperial Palace Apartment in Seoul, the only place that survived during a period of an oppressed world when everything fell because of a tremor. The film rotates around love birds Min Sung (Park Seo Joon) and Myung Hwa (Park Bo Young), and Youngtak (Lee Byung Hun), a resident representative. At some point, the world was crushed by a significant quake. Individuals run to the main condo in the magnificent castle that has not imploded. Building 103, which looks as though it has risen, turns into a front line where occupants and outsiders get entrapped. A bootleg market opened at the entry of the condo. Food and fuel required for endurance were traded by bargain, and cash, gold, and other extravagant things were futile.

About Concrete Utopia:

Meanwhile, a star is brought into the world that is in ruins thanks to the endeavors of Youngtak, who jumped into a house that was on fire as though it were his own family, and Min Sung, who helped him. Subsequently, an occupants' gathering is called under the initiative of Geum Ae (Kim Sunyoung), the leader of the ladies' association. The movie concentrates on the world that crumbles and the people whose real personalities surface due to the problems they are facing.

