BTS’ V and Park Seo Joon camp out on Choi Woo Sik’s Instagram update

The Wooga Squad has been going wild on Instagram! Their interactions have made us roll on the floor laughing and marvel at the close bond that they seem to share with each other. Consisting of actors Choi Woo Sik, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, singer and actor BTS’ V as well as musician Peakboy, Wooga Squad has become the hottest collection of some of the most happening individuals of the Korean entertainment industry.

On January 7, actors Choi Woo Sik, Park Seo Joon and singer-actor BTS' V had some fun in the comments section of an Instagram post from the 'Our Beloved Summer' actor. Sharing a behind-the-scenes image of himself, Choi Woo Sik asked Monday to arrive faster as it's the day his drama with Kim Da Mi airs on SBS and Netflix.

BTS’ V poked fun at Choi Woo Sik’s expression saying “Expression, wow ha ha ha”, where he can be seen snapping away at the busy crew. To this, the ‘Parasite’ actor lovingly asked him to not like him too much. Soon, actor Park Seo Joon also commented with his admiration for Choi Woo Sik saying, “You know how to act cute” and the reply came in with a simple smiley, “:)”

Check out the funny interactions below.

‘Our Beloved Summer’ is the story of 2 high school sweethearts who used to date. They are brought together by fate as their documentary goes viral. It stars Choi Woo Sik as Choi Ung and Kim Da Mi as Kook Yeonsu. It airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 PM KST (7:30 PM IST). The drama also has an OST, ‘Christmas Tree’, sung by BTS’ V.

