BTS’ V and Peakboy’s interaction during the MV shoot for ‘Gyopo Hairstyle’ will leave you in splits

On July 28, Peakboy released a ‘behind the scenes’ video of the hit song ‘Gyopo Hairstyle’ and through that, the viewers got a chance to see the chemistry ‘Wooga Squad’ shared and much to the viewers’ satisfaction, their interactions were uproarious and riotous. The video began with a cute interaction between BTS’ V and Peakboy which left them in splits from their own antics. It went on to show Choi Woo Shik laughing and playing along with Peakboy’s dances and gestures in between shots.

Park Hyung Shik was in character when Peakboy burst into laughter, which made him react as well. But the best humorous antics belongs to Park Seo Joon, who was seen acting out some ad libs of his own but ended with cracking up the entire room. These little interactions proved their friendship further and made the original MV seem even more fun now.

On July 25, Peakboy's new song 'Gyopo Hairstyle' was released on various music sites and official YouTube channel. Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and V of 'Wooga Squad' became Peakboy's strong supporters by making cameo appearances which received great attention even before its release.

BTS’ V appeared intensely wearing a purple suit and bow tie, earning a lot of attention from fans around the world. V's serious yet fun acting, his smile while holding the blue cocktail in one hand and tilting his head slightly, reminded many of the movie 'The Great Gatsby'. Previously, V formed a relationship with actors Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik during the historical drama ‘Hwarang’ in 2016 which led to his friendship with actor Choi Woo-shik and singer Peakboy. Recently, at the online fan meeting 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' which was to commemorate the 10th anniversary of actor Choi Woo-shik's debut, all of Wooga Squad made a surprise appearance and congratulated him. Previously, V showed his support by participating in the OST of the drama 'Itaewon Class', in which Park Seo-joon appeared as the main character with his self-composed song 'Sweet Night'.

