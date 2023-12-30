BTS' V and Umi gift fans a lyrical video for their collaborative single wherever u r on Taehyung's birthday

Kim Taehyung, better known as V of BTS, may be temporarily absent from his fans as he fulfills his duty in the South Korean military. However, he has thoughtfully released a touching and melodious reminder for his fans through a collaborative single with American singer Umi.

This heartfelt song, titled wherever u r, has been released as a special gift to his fans on his birthday.

BTS’ V and Umi present fans with wherever u r

In a heartwarming celebration of his 28th birthday on December 30, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has gifted fans with a soulful collaboration alongside American singer Umi. Titled wherever u r, this special single serves as both a token of appreciation to his dedicated fanbase and a prelude to Umi's upcoming EP, Talking to the Wind, set for release on January 19.

Despite V's ongoing hiatus due to his service in the South Korean military, his commitment to his followers remains unwavering. This touching musical endeavor demonstrates his desire to stay connected with ARMY, even while away. wherever u r encapsulates a sense of intimacy and comfort, a heartfelt reminder of his presence despite physical distance.

Watch V and Umi’s wherever u r here:

More details about V and Umi’s collaboration

The musical alliance between BTS' V and American songstress Umi sprouted from a shared admiration for each other's work. It all began when V shared Umi's music on his social media platform, sparking a mutual appreciation that culminated in a collaborative creation. This latest release from the two, wherever u r is centered around the theme of long-distance love and holds profound personal significance for both artists.

Their collaborative effort took shape amidst V's impending military service, a factor that influenced the careful planning surrounding the song's launch. Umi eloquently described the collaboration as a “true partnership where both artists contributed equally to its creation”. Their musical exchange and synergy evolved into a poignant composition, drawing from Umi's own life encounters to encapsulate emotions universally felt; longing and the yearning for connection.

More than just a song, this collaboration aims to bridge geographical gaps, serving as a heartfelt homage that unites fans globally. Through their shared admiration for V and Umi, this musical endeavor becomes a touching tribute, fostering a sense of unity among admirers of both artists.

