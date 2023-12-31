BTS’ V and UMI’s collab wherever u r dominates first spot on iTunes Top Songs Chart in 89 countries

BTS’ V and American singer UMI teamed up for a beautiful music collaboration titled wherever u r. Their emotional romantic duet is now trending globally at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in at least 89 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, and many other regions.

The duo has been dropping hints for their music collaboration since November 2023. When V began his military training on December 11, UMI posted an Instagram story featuring the K-pop idol recording their song in the studio. The American singer confirmed the collaboration while wishing V all the best for his military tenure. She wrote, "I promise to take care of our song and share your message while you are away.”

BTS’ V and UMI’s collab wherever u r sweeps first spot on iTunes Top Songs chart

On December 30, BTS’ V and UMI released their highly anticipated single, wherever u r, on V’s 28th birthday. Just a day after its release, the song shot to the No. 1 position on iTunes charts in several regions around the world.

Take a look at the lyrical video of BTS’ V and UMI’s collab titled wherever u r:

The lyrics of this neo-soul genre single (available in Korean, English, and Japanese) explore the theme of yearning for a special someone and the hope of reuniting one day. The soulful vocals of V and UMI add magic to this poignant tale of love, and deep longing.

More about BTS’ V and Umi

V (full name Taehyung) is part of the iconic K-pop boy group, BTS, which debuted under BIGHIT Entertainment with their 2013 single album titled 2 Cool 4 Skool. The group gained worldwide recognition with their superhit songs, including Dynamite, Butter, and many others. Apart from the group activities, V kick-started his solo journey with his debut album, Layover.

UMI is a singer-songwriter with Japanese and African-American ancestry. Her 2018 single titled Remember Me garnered 140 million streams on Spotify, which brought her into the limelight. In 2019, she also joined American singer Conan Gray on his Comfort Crowd Tour as an opening act.

