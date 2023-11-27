BTS' V and Yoo Seung Ho try their luck to be Tazza for Running Man special episode; WATCH

BTS' V and Moonshine actor Yoo Seung Ho will be appearing as guests on Running Man's special episode in December. Running Man is a popular variety show which has been ongoing for years. It is one of the top-viewed shows in South Korea. Fans enjoy the new and exciting challenges the cast takes on and the special guest appearances by actors, idols, sportspersons, and more.

BTS' V and Yoo Seung Ho take on challenges on Running Man

BTS member V and actor Yoo Seung Ho took on new challenges as they played Tazza with the cast of Running Man. The episode featuring V and Yoo Seung Ho will be released on December 3. The two are seen enjoying their time on the show as they participate in the games and try to win at card games and more. The episode is titled 'Welcome to Caramel World' and the preview shows that the cast and the guests try to be the Tazza (professional gambler) as they deal with caramel candies instead of chips as they play.

BTS' recent activities

BIGHIT MUSIC announced on November 22 that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated their military enlistment process. Jungkook also confirmed that he would be enlisting in the military this December. He broke the news to fans through a heartfelt letter. On November 26, V shared a picture of chopped-off hair hinting at his enlistment in the military.

On December 20, BTS' docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Beyond will be premiering on Disney+. The show will give an insight into the journey of the group through the past decade.

More about Yoo Seung Ho

Yoo Seung Ho made his debut in 2002 with the film The Way Home. He is most well-known for his roles in the hit series I Am Not a Robot, Moonshine, Memorist, The Great Queen Seondeok, and more. His latest appearance was in the drama The Deal which aired from October 6 to 27th.

