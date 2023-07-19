BTS’ V announced as Cartier’s new global ambassador; Singer becomes face of iconic Panthère de Cartier campaign

Renowned French luxury jewelry brand Cartier has announced its latest global ambassador, none other than BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung. This exciting collaboration sees the K-pop sensation representing one of Cartier's most iconic lines, the 'Panthère de Cartier'. The announcement has generated immense anticipation among fans and luxury enthusiasts, eagerly awaiting the synergy between the global idol and the prestigious brand.

Kim Taehyung Resembling the Panther

The decision to select V as the face of the 'Panthère de Cartier' campaign was influenced by his striking resemblance to the panther, an animal renowned for its intelligence and versatility. Cartier emphasized that V shares the same creative spirit and magnetic gaze as the panther. In the campaign visuals, V confidently showcases exquisite pieces from the Panthère jewelry collection, including a sculptural diamond ring, a tête-à-tête panther bracelet, and the Révélation d'une Panthère watch. His portrayal exudes confidence, perfectly aligning with the bold essence of the collection.

V's Luxury Endorsements

V's rise to global stardom has been meteoric. Since BTS' debut in 2013, his captivating stage presence, unique voice, and impeccable fashion sense have made him a standout figure in the entertainment industry. V's association with Cartier is not his first venture into the realm of luxury endorsements. He is already a global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand CELINE. By joining Cartier's ambassadorial ranks, V stands alongside other esteemed Asian celebrities such as Blackpink's Jisoo, Chinese actress Gong Li, and Got7's Jackson Wang.

This collaboration not only highlights Cartier's commitment to embracing diversity but also emphasizes the brand's strategy of partnering with influential global talents. With this new partnership, fans and luxury aficionados can anticipate a harmonious fusion of Cartier's timeless elegance and V's contemporary charisma. Together, they are poised to create a captivating narrative that celebrates the beauty and artistry of the Panthère de Cartier collection, leaving an indelible mark on the world of luxury jewelry.

