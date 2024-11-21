BTS' V announces digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin releasing on November 29; Details

BTS' V and vocal powerhouse Park Hyo Shin are teaming up for a heartfelt digital single, Winter Ahead, set to release on November 29. For more details, read on!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Nov 21, 2024  |  08:51 PM IST |  13.2K
BTS' V, Park Hyo Shin; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, Park Hyo Shin's Instagram
BTS' V, Park Hyo Shin; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, Park Hyo Shin's Instagram

BTS' V is set to warm hearts this winter with a new digital single, Winter Ahead, featuring the soulful vocals of Park Hyo Shin. Announced by BIGHIT MUSIC, the jazz-pop track promises a rich, serene vibe that perfectly blends the unique vocal tones of both artists. With lyrics reflecting the comforting joy of having someone by your side, the song aims to wrap listeners in a blanket of warmth and love as the year comes to a close. The song is set for release on November 29 at 2 PM KST.


ALSO READ: BTS' V announces White Christmas with late jazz icon Bing Crosby set to be released on December 6; Details

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Saumya Saxena

Saumya is a Journalism and Mass Communication graduate, with a knack for digital storytelling and over a

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

Latest Articles