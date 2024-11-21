BTS' V announces digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin releasing on November 29; Details

Explore All Fashion Categories

Ananya Panday vs Janhvi Kapoor fashion face-off: Who styled the ivory floral kurta set better?

Mira Kapoor turns a mid-week lunch date into a runway moment with her printed co-ord set and Dior book tote

Sobhita Dhulipala's elegant look in organza peach is the perfect post-wedding pick for all the minimalistic brides

Mrunal Thakur proves that green shirts and bootcut jeans are the perfect combo when you want to look cool and casual

Priyanka Chopra’s picture-perfect moment in casual top and jeans proves she can turn a normal selfie into a fashion statement

5 times Ram Charan’s wife Upasana flaunted her expensive outfits that are the definition of luxury and elegance

Suhana Khan swaps her bodycon dress for a gorgeous green bandhani kurta set, and it’s perfect for pre-wedding events

Mira Kapoor is the queen of minimalism and her bridesmaid look in powder blue and blush Sharara Set is proof

Disha Patani wears a see-through thigh-high slit-cut corset gown, and it's an inspo you need for your BFF's bachelorette party