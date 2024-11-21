BTS' V announces digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin releasing on November 29; Details
BTS' V and vocal powerhouse Park Hyo Shin are teaming up for a heartfelt digital single, Winter Ahead, set to release on November 29. For more details, read on!
BTS' V is set to warm hearts this winter with a new digital single, Winter Ahead, featuring the soulful vocals of Park Hyo Shin. Announced by BIGHIT MUSIC, the jazz-pop track promises a rich, serene vibe that perfectly blends the unique vocal tones of both artists. With lyrics reflecting the comforting joy of having someone by your side, the song aims to wrap listeners in a blanket of warmth and love as the year comes to a close. The song is set for release on November 29 at 2 PM KST.
