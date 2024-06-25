BTS' V announces new release amid military service with breathtaking shirtless poster, TYPE 1 to be out on July 7

BTS' V, known for his charismatic stage presence and soulful vocals, has sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of TYPE 1, his upcoming release. This news arrives amidst his ongoing military service, accompanied by a striking shirtless poster that promises an exciting new chapter in his solo journey.

On June 25 at midnight KST, BTS’ charismatic member V, renowned for his charming visuals and soulful vocals, sent shockwaves across the fandom as he announced his upcoming solo release, TYPE 1.

The monochromatic poster announcing the project shows a hazy picture of V, posing shirtless against a wall. While the bottom of the poster boldly announces TYPE 1, the top reads the lyrics from V’s first-ever self-composed song, Scenery, which was released in January 2019.

The lines on the poster are; “I still wonder, wonder beautiful story, I still wonder best part. I still wonder, wonder next story, I want to make you mine.”

Take a look at V’s breathtaking poster for TYPE 1 here;

Previously, in BTS’ docuseries Break The Silence, V had shared some behind-the-scenes moments of making the song, where he opened up on his personal attachment to photography, explaining how it influences his songwriting. He also shared an early demo and discussed his aspiration to encapsulate cherished moments through music, showcasing his sincerity and artistic depth in crafting Scenery into a heartfelt masterpiece.

More about V’s solo journey

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has carved out a distinguished solo career alongside his achievements with the group. Since debuting with BTS in 2013, V has showcased his versatility as a singer-songwriter with impactful solo releases like Stigma, Singularity, and Inner Child.

His solo endeavors expanded further with independent projects such as Scenery, Winter Bear, and Sweet Night, which received acclaim for their heartfelt compositions and soulful performances. However, he officially made his solo debut V with Layover in 2023, which broke records, underscoring his global influence and artistic prowess beyond BTS.

Subsequently, in December 2023, V enlisted to fulfill his mandatory military duty alongside RM following which, he was assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024, serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.

