BTS' V announces solo debut album Layover, release date, 5 music video details, tracklist, and more

BTS member V is all geared up to debut as a solo artist with his first-ever album Layover. BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed the news by sharing the details of his upcoming album which is set to release on September 8. From pre-orders and sales to album versions and tracklists, autographed poster events, and more, find everything you need to know about the album below.

V's debut album Layover

BIGHIT MUSIC finally dropped information about the Winter Bear singer's highly anticipated debut album. They said, "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish." The tracklist shared by the agency includes songs: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). While revealing his future activity plans they said, "V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey.

* Pre-order dates: From 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2023 (KST)

* Release date: 1:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023 (KST)".

Where, When, and How to Buy V’s Layover

The agency provided detailed information on how and where to buy V's solo album. According to the agency, there will be three different versions of the album alongside a Weverse album version. Starting from Tuesday, August 8, fans can pre-order the CD Or Weverse Albums Version from various online and offline stores. For Weverse Album Versions fans can refer to the official website of Weverse shop according to their region, International fans can refer to BTS Japan Official Shop Or Universal Music Store for Japanese fans, Weverse Shop USA for American fans, Weverse Shop GLOBAL for European fans. The albums will be shipped by September 8.

V solo album Autographed Poster Event

Aside from all other surprise announcements for the Christmas Tree singer's debut album, the BTS member has prepared another special event. For this event, 200 lucky winners will receive an autographed poster. For fans to enter the raffle they will have to purchase at least one V Solo Album [Layover] on Weverse Shop GLOBAL during the event period Randomly selected 200 lucky winners will receive an autographed poster. The event period starts from Tue. August 8, 2023, 11:00 AM to Thu. September 14, 2023, 11:59 PM (KST). Announcement Date: Thu. September 21, 2023, 6:00 PM (KST). The winners will be announced via a notice on Weverse Shop GLOBAL BTS Announcements. Customers can also check the My Events page on the Weverse app to check their results. Winners will be contacted separately on the e-mail id they have registered for their Weverse ID.

