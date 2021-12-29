BTS' V, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo & EXO's Kai cement their spot as '100 Most Handsome Faces' by TC Candler

It is no denying that BTS' V, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and EXO's Kai are three of the most handsome K-pop idols K-pop industry at the moment and have fans swooning over them, thanks to their world-class visuals and godly charisma!

According to the chart, BTS' V, ranked third in the 'World's 100 Most Handsome Faces' by TC Candler in 2021. V consistently entered the top 100 for six years, but he recorded his all-time high rank in 2017, where he placed first. By receiving the crown, V added another accolade to his long list as the first K-pop male idol to top the chart. V's other bandmates Jungkook, Jimin and Jin also entered the Top 100, ranking at number 5, number 14 and number 35, respectively.

In addition to the BTS members, the list was also dominated by other male idols from K-pop's second to the fourth generation. SHINee's Taemin (72nd) was the only second-gen idol to enter the rankings, which was mostly dominated by Gen 3 and Gen 4 idols. NCT's Taeyong (26th), Mark (91st) and Lucas (93rd), EXO's Kai (48th), ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo (41st), NU'EST's Baekho (89th), Wonho (21st) and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu (43rd) ranked in the top 100.

Also, Stray Kids' Hyunjin (12th) and Bangchan (24th), ENHYPEN's Jake (50th), and TXT's Soobin (80th), all made it to the top 100 of the list. Congratulations to all the winners.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS' V will be the first K Pop idol to have THESE massive radios' support for his birthday

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.