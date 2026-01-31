BTS’ V beats Ronaldo and Messi to become most-searched celeb of 2025, named biggest K-pop star on list

Kim Taehyung is unstoppable! BTS member V is forging new waters each day, and this time he’s left behind some of the biggest names in the world. As per Jagran Josh, the singer stood fourth in the Top 10 of the Most Searched People on Google in 2025 list. He is the only Korean name as a part of the rankings, left behind only by the likes of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift. Interestingly, he has grown above global football faves, Ronaldo and Messi, as well as some of the biggest rappers and socialites, as well as sportspeople.

BTS member V is named the most searched K-pop star on Google in 2025

V is the only K-pop artist in a new list running over the most searched for names in the world. He comes in at the fourth spot, showcasing his impressive hold over global audiences who have gained a continued interest in him. He was also the most searched K-pop celebrity in the first half of 2025, maintaining his fan following throughout. This follows his June discharge from the military and reunion with the rest of the BTS members as they reconvened to work on new music. Post his return, the singer has continued to participate in fashion weeks and partake in photoshoots, keeping his solo projects alive while getting back with his team for more work.

The full list of Most Searched People on Google in 2025 is as follows:

Donald Trump Elon Musk Taylor Swift BTS’ V Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Drake Kendrick Lamar Bianca Censori Vinesh Phogat

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to make a comeback to the music scene with a new album called ARIRANG. The 14-track record will be released on March 20, 2026, following which the septet will set out on a world tour across 81 stops in 34 cities. Their global tour will begin with shows in their hometown on April 9, 11, and 12, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

