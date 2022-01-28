BTS' V becomes the 1st artist to surpass THIS number of Spotify followers & monthly listeners simultaneously

BTS' V continues to make and break new records as a Korean soloist even before an official solo debut! With only three K-drama OSTs credited to his name - 'Sweet Night', 'It's Definitely You' and 'Christmas Tree', V has surpassed 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

V’s Spotify monthly listeners peak - ' It’s definitely You' - 370K, ' Sweet Night' - 2.3M, and 'Christmas Tree' - 5M! After surpassing 5 million Spotify followers a month ago, V has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the 1st artist to surpass 5 million Spotify followers and monthly listeners at the same time before releasing an album or mixtape.

Additionally, V's 'Christmas Tree' is now the first Korean OST and solo song by a Korean male act to reach number 1 on the Top 200 Spotify South Korea Daily Chart. 'Christmas Tree' surpassed other solo releases by becoming the first song to spend 20 days charting on Spotify Global. It was also the biggest gainer on the chart, jumping up 41 spots to rank at number 155 as of January 26.

V's 'Christmas Tree' continues to receive love as the song makes new records each day. 'Christmas Tree' reached 30 Million streams on Spotify in just 29 days. It became 'The fastest Korean OST by a Korean act to reach 30 million' and 'The fastest solo song by a Korean male soloist' to achieve that.

