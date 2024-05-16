BTS’ V becomes first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 18 million followers on Spotify

BTS’ V has steadily risen to success in his solo music career. Otherwise known as Kim Taehyung, this BTS member once again showcased his dominance in the K-pop music industry. The latest update suggests V has amassed an impressive 18 million followers on Spotify with the help of his ability to create smash-hit songs that stay relevant for a long time.

BTS V hits 18 million followers on Spotify, becoming first K-pop soloist to achieve feat

According to Spotify updates on May 15, V finally surpassed 18 million followers on Spotify, continuing his streak as the most-followed K-pop idol on the music streaming platform. Earlier, in February of this year, he reached 17 million Spotify followers, becoming the first and only K-pop idol to achieve the feat. The latest update only solidifies his dominance on the platform and ARMYs can’t help but rejoice in his special achievement.

More about V's solo career

Then in the following years, the vocalist sang OSTs for a few K-dramas. For his Wooga Squad bestie Park Seo Joon’s drama Itaewon Class, he releases the beautiful song Sweet Night, which is still a massive hit.

Then, for another Wooga Squad friend Choi Woo Shik’s drama Beloved Summer, he lent his voice to Christmas Tree. Finally, on September 8, 2023, V made his official solo debut with the six-track studio album Layover. This EP features a title track called Slow Dancing, a piano version of it, Blue, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, and For Us.

All songs from this album became instant hits, claiming significant ranks on prestigious music charts like Billboard, iTunes, Circle, Hanteo, and more. Most recently, V released a new solo single titled FRI(END)S that also followed in the footsteps of his previous solo songs.

Meanwhile, V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service which he enlisted in December 2023, alongside the BTS leader RM. Their joint discharge is scheduled for June 10, 2025, when they will be reunited with the other bandmates.

