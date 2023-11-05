BTS' V becomes first K-pop soloist to chart 7 straight weeks on Billboard 200 with Layover

BTS' member V has achieved a historic milestone on the Billboard 200 chart with his debut solo album Layover. Ever since its release the debut album has been breaking records by garnering streams and views simultaneously. Now the singer has become the first K-Pop soloist to spend seven consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, his title track Slow Dancing and pre-release single Love Me Again are performing well on various music charts.

BTS’ V charts consecutively for 7 weeks on Billboard 200

In September, BTS' V's solo debut album Layover made a remarkable entry into Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart at No. 2, tying the record set by his BTS bandmates Jimin and SUGA for the highest ranking achieved by a Korean solo album on the chart.

Now, V has achieved another milestone by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to spend seven consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Since its debut, Layover has maintained its position on the chart without dropping off, and for the week ending on November 4, the album held the No. 160 spot on the Billboard 200.

Layover has also earned the distinction of being the second Korean solo album ever to spend seven weeks on the Billboard 200, with the previous one being fellow BTS member RM's solo album Indigo. However, it's worth noting that RM's charting weeks were non-consecutive.

In addition to its success on the Billboard 200, Layover regained its position at No. 13 on Billboard's Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 18 on the Top Album Sales chart during its seventh week on both of these charts.

V's title track Slow Dancing has continued to perform well, reaching No. 30 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart in its seventh week, and No. 54 on the Global 200 chart. His pre-release single Love Me Again also made a comeback, reaching No. 116 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart in its 11th week. V's impressive solo journey continues as he charted at No. 83 on Billboard's Artist 100, marking his ninth non-consecutive week on the chart as a solo artist.

Watch Slow Dancing here-

BTS’ V’s recent activities

On October 31, BANGTAN TV uploaded a mini vlog featuring BTS' V and clips from his taetae TV." The Sweet Night singer treated his fans to a mini vlog showcasing his trip to Tokyo. In this six-minute video titled "V-log in Tokyo," he shared moments from his journey, including his arrival, preparations for a music television show appearance, visits to major tourist attractions, and a performance at Tokyo Tower. It served as a delightful sneak-peek into the idol’s journey into Japan’s capital.

