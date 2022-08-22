BTS’ V becomes the first Korean celebrity to cross 50 million followers on Instagram in over 8 months

V recorded 1 million followers in 43 minutes of opening an account and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes, setting two 'Guinness World Records' and emerging as the world's strongest Instagram star.

From January to June, V ranked first in the increase of Instagram followers for 6 consecutive months, demonstrating a strong influence with a steady increase rate without ups and downs. After taking the first place in the number of Korean male celebrity followers in just 16 days of opening an account, V broke the world record for the shortest time with 20-50 million followers.

After breaking the record for the shortest time of 50 million on the 20th, “#TaehyungInstagram50M” and “ICONIC THV 50MILLION” took the 1st and 2nd places on Twitter trends, followed by celebrations from global fans. In 'Like', the two most popular indicators of Instagram along with followers, it ranked first in Asia as well as in Korea with a record of 20 million 'Likes', which only 10 people around the world have.

With about 50 million followers, V is showing the global influence of a K-pop star around the world, standing shoulder to shoulder with the world's No. 1 Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, and Messi. V's top ranking of global influencers is 6th in the world, and the highest ranking of influencers in the US is according to HypeAuditor, an influencer marketing company. Ranking 4th and Music Influencer Ranking soared to 2nd in the world, recognizing the greatest influence.

