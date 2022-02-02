BTS’ V becomes first male K Pop idol to achieve THIS feat after MelOn’s 2020 chart reorganisation

BTS’ V has set a new record! On January 31, V’s OST ‘Christmas Tree’, for the hit series ‘Our Beloved Summer’, topped MelOn’s Weekly Popularity Award for the fourth week of January. This makes V the first male K-Pop solo artist to top the weekly popularity chart two weeks in a row, after MelOn’s chart reorganisation in 2020.

In 2020, South Korea’s largest music streaming platform, MelOn, revamped its charts, by removing the real-time chart and admitting only one streaming ID per day. The next year, MelOn reorganised the Top 100 chart, by adding 1-hour and 24-hour usage in an equal ratio, to better reflect real-time trends. Since this chart reorganisation, the influence of fandom streaming over MelOn’s rankings has decreased, making it difficult to enter the Top 20 of MelOn’s Top 100 chart without popularity among the general public.

Following this chart reorganisation, BTS’ V’s ‘Christmas Tree’ became the first song by a male K-Pop idol to rank 1 on MelOn’s Weekly Popularity Award Top 20 for two weeks in a row, on January 24 and January 31. The OST has remained stable on the charts since its release in December 2021. While BTS has ranked 1 multiple times on the chart as a group, V is the first member to do so as a soloist. Watch the music video for ‘Christmas Tree’, below:

Previously, ‘Christmas Tree’ also debuted at number 79 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning V his first entry as a soloist on the chart. Congratulations to BTS’ V!

