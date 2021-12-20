BTS’ V becomes the most followed Korean male idol; Jin’s ‘Yours’ achieves fastest 100 No.1 on iTunes

Just another day when the fans can proudly say, This is BTS’ world and we’re just living in it! The group has seen no limits when it comes to their achievements and today seems to be no different. After announcing a prolonged official resting period for the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook opened their personally managed individual Instagram accounts.

The news spread like wildfire and the follower counts of these accounts rose to millions within hours. Leading the pack was member Kim Taehyung aka V who crossed 1 million followers in 43 minutes and soared to 10 million in 4 hours and 52 minutes. If that wasn’t big enough, his Instagram account crossed 26.7 million making him the most followed Korean male idol breaking Jackson Wang’s record of 26.5 million followers. In fact, V reached this achievement in a record-breaking 13 days.

Further, the honey voiced eldest member of BTS, Jin had released an OST for tvN’s 15th anniversary special drama on November 24. Even after the completion of broadcast for ‘Jirisan’ came about on December 14, the record breaking has continued. ‘Yours’ has reached 100 No.1 on iTunes worldwide.

This took the song 1 month and 12 days to become known worldwide, breaking all previous records by any Korean song. Notably, this is Jin’s second OST to reach 100 iTunes No.1 following the release of ‘It’s Definitely You’ in January, 2017.

Congratulations to the BTS members on their massive achievements!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ unveils its story film featuring RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook; WATCH

Which is your favourite OST? Let us know below.