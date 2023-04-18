BTS’ V becomes the first and only Asian act on Instagram to surpass 20 million likes on multiple posts

BTS’ V continues to rule as ‘Social Media King’ with yet another achievement as he managed to surpass 20 million likes on multiple posts on Instagram, the first and only Asian act to achieve this feat. He is also the only person in the world to have crossed 10 million likes on all posts. He also has the highest engagement rate, which displays his authenticity as an artist and influencer.

BTS’ V’s activities:

Recently, the behind-the-scenes of the tvN variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ production presentation was revealed through BTS's YouTube channel Bangtan TV. V, who is active as the youngest in Jinny’s Kitchen, transformed into intern Taehyung Kim and went to work. The friendly appearance of V practicing his ment with his best friends Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik or setting up a water bottle and playing around gave a warm feeling. The cast members of 'Jinny’s Kitchen' had a good time watching the highlight video together. V stopped the laughter and seriously monitored the video in which he appeared. After watching the video, the production presentation began in earnest. V said, "I filmed with high expectations," and "I went there expecting to be served, but I was surprised to be able to cook. After learning for a while, I don't think I had thought 'cooking can be so much fun'" with a witty answer. It brought laughter and made the atmosphere lively.

BTS’ activities:

On April 18th, two photos were posted on the official social media handles of BTS with the words "I love J-Hope". The photo released together shows J-Hope with his hair cut short, with all BTS members surrounding him. The members show off J-Hope's enlistment with a playful pose. His eldest brother Jin, who is serving as his teaching assistant, also came out to see him off. Meanwhile, on this day, J-Hope entered a recruit training center in Wonju, Gangwon-do. He will undergo basic military training for five weeks before being deployed to his own unit. He is the second member of BTS to enlist in the military, following Jin in December of last year.

