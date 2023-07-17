BTS’ V becomes third K-Pop soloist to hit 14 million followers on Spotify; joins RM and J-Hope

BTS’ V becomes the third K-Pop soloist after RM and J-Hope to gain 14 million followers on Spotify. This exceptionally talented singer-songwriter has now become part of the esteemed circle of K-pop soloists, solidifying his position as a formidable force in the world of music.

V’s remarkable achievement

V's exceptional artistry and magnetic personality have captivated the hearts of millions worldwide, and his immense popularity is now reflected in his remarkable success on Spotify, one of the premier streaming platforms. With an unwaveringly dedicated fan base that spans across the globe, it comes as no surprise that V's follower count on Spotify has skyrocketed to a staggering 14 million. This incredible achievement places him in an exclusive league, alongside his BTS counterparts J-Hope and RM, as the only K-pop soloists to have reached such an extraordinary milestone.

The impact of V's success on Spotify has transcended geographical boundaries, as his fans passionately followed his journey on the platform, celebrating each new follower as he approached this monumental figure. As news spread of V's accomplishment, social media platforms erupted with an outpouring of excitement and adulation, providing a glimpse into the unwavering support from his devoted ARMY fandom.

Trending hashtags on social media

The hashtags #14MillionForV and #VOnSpotify swiftly trended worldwide, serving as a testament to V's global influence and the unwavering dedication of his fans. Surpassing the significant milestone of 14 million followers on Spotify, V joins the ranks of his BTS bandmates J-Hope and RM, setting new benchmarks of achievement and inspiring millions of individuals across the globe.

V's triumphant journey as a K-pop soloist has not only showcased his extraordinary talent but has also highlighted the power of fandom and the impact of music on a global scale. With his mesmerizing vocals and magnetic stage presence, V continues to captivate audiences and push the boundaries of artistic expression. As he forges ahead in his solo career, it is evident that V's influence will only grow, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and inspiring countless aspiring artists and devoted fans alike.

