BTS V Birthday: African fans donate to foundation treating obstetric fistula; Another helps kids' foundation

Ahead of BTS singer V aka Kim Teahyung's upcoming birthday, fans in Africa donated towards a foundation treating obstetric fistula. Another fan donated towards a Korean foundation helping children.
BTS V turns 25 this week
In a few hours time, social media will turn purple in the celebration of BTS singer V's birthday. Kim Taehyung will be turning 25 on December 30. While it is to see how TaeTae spends his birthday, his fans across the world are doing their bit to make sure he has a memorable birthday. It was previously revealed that the Burj Khalifa will flash Taehyung's name to celebrate his birthday courtesy the efforts of a group of fans in the UAE. 

Now, we learned that V's fan club, @AfricaTaehyung, in collaboration with @BTSV_Nigeria, has donated funds towards a foundation named Fistula Foundation under Taehyung's name. The organisation is focused on treating the childbirth injury obstetric fistula. Sharing the news about their donation, the group wrote on Twitter, "In collaboration with @BTSV_Nigeria, we donated to @Fistula_Fdtn Nigeria that is focused on treating obstetric fistula, one of the most common and devastating childbirth related complications in Africa." 

Reaction to the donation, the foundation tweeted, "Wow! We are deeply grateful for your compassion and support! You are helping the lives of women in need, and spreading the word about this devastating childbirth injury—on behalf of the women we serve, thank you." 

Meanwhile, another fan group donated 1.23 Million Won in the honour of the Winter Bear singer's birthday. Twitter account @RedRedhyang, as translated by The Tae Print, revealed that they have donated the money towards Green Umbrella Children's Foundation. The foundation works towards providing welfare to underprivileged children. Sharing the news about the donation, the fan club said, "Inspired by Taehyung's warm heart I hope it helps a little”. 

We are sure Taehyung will be proud of the fandom! 

ALSO READ: #TaehyungOnBurjKhalifa: BTS' V is 2nd star after Shah Rukh Khan to get birthday ad on world's tallest building

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

