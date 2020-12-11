  1. Home
From BTS’ V & BLACKPINK’s Jennie to EXO’s Kai; Here are our top picks of the most stylish Korean pop icons

We curated a list of the top Korean pop icons that are acing their style game, on and off stage. Scroll down to see who made the list.
6894 reads Mumbai
Most stylish Korean pop icons
K-pop idols are incredibly talented not only on stage but also when it comes to off-duty style. While probably all of them own a wardrobe we’d kill for, some idols have stood out and become fashion icons who have demonstrated they’re serious about their style by always showing up looking flawless--be it live performances or red carpet appearances. So today, we’re curating a list of 5 top Korean fashion icons that have amazing fashion sense. Get ready to feel some style-envy while you check out these idols whose sense of style is simply out of this world.

 

BTS’s V: Considered by many one of the biggest style icons in K-pop, V knows how to put together an incredible outfit while looking effortless. A big fan of colour, prints, textures, layers, and of course, Gucci, V has never been afraid of wearing whatever he wants, no matter how eccentric others may think it is.

 

EXO’s Kai: Simple yet luxurious. Kai knows how to combine high-end brands with simple cuts and clean frames, with a focus on prints, textures, and accessories (plus, crop tops). He’s without a doubt one of the most stylish idols out there, so it’s not surprising he was named global ambassador of many luxury brands.

 

Red Velvet’s Joy: Joy achieved the perfect point where sweet, sexy, and chic meet, all while looking effortless. She’s always down to play a little and try new things, especially when talking urban and cute styles.

 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Jennie has declared her love for fashion on many occasions. She can pull off both urban, relaxed styles and fancy, luxurious ones. A global ambassador for Chanel, Jennie has found her own way to combine streetwear with haute couture, and there’s no one doing it as well as her.

 

Sunmi: Sunmi loves to mix a feminine style with normcore accents and of course, some luxury accessories and details in order to stand out.

 

ALSO READ: From Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye Jin to Beauty Inside’s Lee Da Hee; Here are our top K dramas fashion icons

Credits :Getty Images

