From BTS’ V & BLACKPINK’s Jennie to EXO’s Kai; Here are our top picks of the most stylish Korean pop icons

We curated a list of the top Korean pop icons that are acing their style game, on and off stage. Scroll down to see who made the list.

K-pop idols are incredibly talented not only on stage but also when it comes to off-duty style. While probably all of them own a wardrobe we’d kill for, some idols have stood out and become fashion icons who have demonstrated they’re serious about their style by always showing up looking flawless--be it live performances or red carpet appearances. So today, we’re curating a list of 5 top Korean fashion icons that have amazing fashion sense. Get ready to feel some style-envy while you check out these idols whose sense of style is simply out of this world.

BTS’s V: Considered by many one of the biggest style icons in K-pop, V knows how to put together an incredible outfit while looking effortless. A big fan of colour, prints, textures, layers, and of course, Gucci, V has never been afraid of wearing whatever he wants, no matter how eccentric others may think it is.

EXO’s Kai: Simple yet luxurious. Kai knows how to combine high-end brands with simple cuts and clean frames, with a focus on prints, textures, and accessories (plus, crop tops). He’s without a doubt one of the most stylish idols out there, so it’s not surprising he was named global ambassador of many luxury brands.

Red Velvet’s Joy: Joy achieved the perfect point where sweet, sexy, and chic meet, all while looking effortless. She’s always down to play a little and try new things, especially when talking urban and cute styles.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Jennie has declared her love for fashion on many occasions. She can pull off both urban, relaxed styles and fancy, luxurious ones. A global ambassador for Chanel, Jennie has found her own way to combine streetwear with haute couture, and there’s no one doing it as well as her.

Sunmi: Sunmi loves to mix a feminine style with normcore accents and of course, some luxury accessories and details in order to stand out.

ALSO READ: From Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye Jin to Beauty Inside’s Lee Da Hee; Here are our top K dramas fashion icons

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×