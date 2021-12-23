BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Song Hye Kyo, Jung Ho Yeon & more: Who is the Fashionista of the Year? VOTE

There’s a myriad of Korean celebrities who have taken over the fashion scene with their distinct style and exceptional skill of dressing. Not limiting their exposure to only their prime job, these superstars have shown a whirlwind of fashion-forward moments that have redefined the scene.

Be it a stop at the airport or a magazine shoot, a friendly live event or an award show, their statement pieces have made an indisputable mark on the world of trends. Here are the nominees for The HallyuTalk Awards’ ‘Fashionista of the Year’.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8 has set himself apart by establishing a distinct style over the years, highly influenced by his inclination towards self-made art.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is known for her definitive looks that up her fame quotient each time she steps out.

BTS’ V enthralls fans with his ability to make any outfit look classic and high-end, often selling it out very quickly.

MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa has taken bold and bespoke above and beyond, marking herself as one of the most fashionable K-pop stars.

EXO’s Kai has become a highly sought after ambassador for luxury brands, owing to his enviable physique and remarkable style.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has personified eccentricity to the core, taking over with his notable collaborations.

Jung Ho Yeon’s shift from model to actor has only worked in her favor as she lands into countless deals.

Song Hye Kyo’s return to acting where she plays a fashion-centric role has allowed her to once again prove her mettle as one of the most beautiful and stylish actors.

Jeon Yeo Been has been building herself up as an icon with her exceptionally executed sophisticated style.

Which artist do you think should win the ‘Fashionista of the Year’ title? Vote NOW!

Loading&hellip;

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.