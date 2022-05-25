BTS' V & BLACKPINK’s Jennie's relationship may not be just rumors? ARMY & BLINKs react

Two days ago, Twitter blew up with rumors of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating when a picture of them allegedly traveling in Jeju Island was shared. Since then, many have come forward and pointed it out as an edited photo. There have been several people who have gathered information regarding the rumors, from finding the source of the picture to gathering information about their old pictures and previous dating rumours.

Lee Jin Ho, an entertainment reported turned YouTuber released two videos discussing all aspects of these rumors. In the first video, he talked about BTS’ V’s previous dating rumors with the daughter of a CEO of a conglomerate (Ms. A) but BIGHIT MUSIC and V himself were quick to dismiss them. He went to say that Ms. A is known to be close to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and if the previous rumors were true, Jennie would be dating her best friend’s ex-boyfriend.

He also added that G-Dragon’s alleged private Instagram account deleted some pictures after the news of his and Jennie’s alleged break-up. In the next video, he talked about V and Jennie posing in front of a not-so-famous statue situated in the USA and while both the pictures were months apart, it was important to note that not many are aware of this spot.

Another piece of vital information he revealed was over the fact that BIGHIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment remained silent over the matter. He said that in YG Entertainment’s case, if it is not true, they will immediately send out their response denying the rumors but if it’s true they’ll respond with “We cannot confirm their personal life details.” Same with BIGHIT MUSIC, seeing how they haven’t even released a statement as of yet.

Many fans on Twitter were angry at the fact that BIGHIT MUSIC has not shed light on the situation and decided to just stay quiet. Many speculate that it is a cover up to distract the public from LE SSERAFIM’s Garam bullying scandal but nobody is aware of the truth as of yet.

