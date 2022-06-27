BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Park Bo Gum captivate fans as they attend Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2023

On June 27, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo Gum turned heads in Paris as they posed for Celine’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2023. The reaction of local fans to the visit to Paris of K-pop and K-Drama stars, who are popular worldwide, is hot.

One fan shared a video of BTS' V signing an autograph and said, 'I'm lucky', and another fan said, 'Can you take a look here?” He even posted on social media a picture of him shouting, "I love you." V also drew attention at the Paris Fashion Week scene. When V, Park Bo Gum, and Lisa arrived at the scene to attend Celine's fashion show held at the Palais de Tokyo, a contemporary art exhibition hall, local fans greeted them with loud shouts.

V, wearing a red top, looked at the crowd for a while as if surprised by the crowd of fans, then raised his hand to say hello and gave a mischievous expression by waving his arms lightly. Lisa wore a black backless mini dress and Park Bo Gum wore a black turtleneck, suede jacket and embellished jewels. They had previously departed for Paris on a private plane from Gimpo Airport in Gangseo-gu, Seoul on June 24 along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo Gum.

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink formed by YG Entertainment. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album ‘Lalisa’ in September 2021. The album sold over 736,000 copies in its release week in South Korea, making her the first female artist to do so.

The music video for its lead single of the same name recorded 73.6 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, becoming the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on the platform by a solo artist.

