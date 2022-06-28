BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Park Bo Gum stun in new photos from Paris trip

On June 28, BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo Gum returned to South Korea after an eventful trip to Paris, France. The three stars had departed for Paris to attend Celine's Spring/ Summer 2023 Men's Collection show on June 24 via a private plane from Gimpo Airport in Seoul.

Throughout the trip, we’d been treated to many gorgeous shots of the three stars, from various people who made their acquaintance in Paris. After waiting with bated breath, V, Lisa, and Park Bo Gum have also updated their social media accounts with stunning photos of their looks at the event.

BTS’ V shared photos of him which included him posing in front of a beautiful evening sky, an artistic black & white shot, and a photo with fashion designer Hedi Slimane. Check out the photos, below:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, too, treated us to her posing and breaking into an adorable smile, with Paris in the backdrop as well as a photo with Hedi Slimane, congratulating the designer on the show. Check out the photos, below:

Meanwhile, actor Park Bo Gum took to his Twitter account to share a recap of his trip, writing “The weather in Paris was really nice and I had a good time with CELINE. Many thanks to all my friends in Paris! Merci”. Along with the sweet caption, Park Bo Gum also shared photos of him en route to Paris, a behind-the-scenes shot, and even one posing in front of the Eiffel Tower! Check out the Tweet, below:

In a special treat, BTS’ V also took to his Instagram story to share an adorable click with Park Bo Gum. The two stars are known to be close friends, and this photo of them walking side-by-side with matching big grins on their faces made their fans super happy to see them having fun together! Check out the photo, below:

