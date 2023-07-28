BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, EXO’s Kai, and more: Vote for your favorite Fashionista of the Year

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition brings on a list of some very fashion forward individuals changing the way the world looks at style. With the Fashionista of the Year award, it looks to celebrate people who define their personality like no one else.

Fashionista of the Year nominations for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

Bringing glam and star power these are some of the best in the fashion world, nominated at The HallyuTalk Awards 2. BTS member J-Hope has always been one to take on hip styling to another level, and with the introduction of his solo debut album, the clothing impressed everyone. BLACKPINK’s Jennie has forayed further into the world of glitz with her charm. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung has stood out as a trendsetter among her peers. BTS’ V has continued to rule the fashion world with his statement looks and sell out status. NewJeans influenced a change in the fashion wave with their introduction to the world. Meanwhile, EXO member Kai was nothing but the finest with his picks, reformulating a lot of what goes around in the fashion world.

Fashionista of the Year nominees

BTS’ J-Hope

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung

BTS’ V

NewJeans

EXO’s Kai

How to vote for Fashionista of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

