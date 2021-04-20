BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more: K Pop idols who have the prettiest heart smiles

There are some idols whose smiles can light up a room! Read on to find out.

"A smile is a curve that sets everything straight", and a K-pop idol's heart smile can even flutter even an inanimate object's feelings! K-pop idols are the complete package! They look gorgeous, they dress impeccably well and have fantastic facial features that make them stand out in a crowd. However, some idols light up a room with just their smiles. They have the precious 'heart-shaped smiles', which is when your lips form the shape of a heart and gives you that genial and affectionate smile. We list down 6 idols who have the prettiest heart smiles in the K-pop industry.

1. BTS' V

ARMY and even non-fans, nobody can escape the lethal effects of Taehyung's boxy smile. Taehyung has a pretty heart smile that gives him an amazing duality. On one hand, he is the cute Tae Tae and on the other hand, he is the sensuous idol and performer Kim Taehyung! We love Taehyung's boxy heart smile and duality!

2. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BLACKPINK's visual and vocalist, Jisoo has a lovely heart smile that can move mountains! Okay, we are exaggerating on the mountains bit, but Jisoo does have a beautiful heart-shaped smile. It also helps that she is the 'Matnae' aka the fake maknae of the group, making her oh so adorable!

3. EXO's D.O.

The popular idol-actor has won fans over with his charming heart smile. D.O.'s heart smile gives him an almost boyish look. D.O. looks so cute with his heart smile that we cannot help but love it.

4. TWICE's Nayeon

TWICE and ONCE's bunny Nayeon has the most adorable heart smile ever! Her cute front teeth make her look cute and strike a perfect balance between bunny Nayeon and the performer Nayeon!

5. DAY6's Young K

Young K can woo you with his soulful vocals and also charm you with his beautiful heart smile! Young K's heart smile can melt hearts literally, and much like soulful singing, they also have healing effects! Take our word for it.

6. Kim Sejeong

Sejeong's cutesy heart smile compliments her personality. If we can compare her heart smile to something we will compare it to a sunflower. Sejeong's smile lights up a room and our hearts!

