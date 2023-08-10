BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, EXO’s Kai and others; 6 K-pop idols you won’t believe are Capricorn

Capricorn is the 10th astrological sign and is known to be one of the most powerful earth signs. They are mischievous and big troublemakers but they are sweet at heart. They have their eyes on the long term goals and they do not let the present issues get in the way. They are also good at climbing metaphorical mountains (troubles) with ease and are very emotionally grounded as people.

BTS’ V’s activities:

BTS' V will deliver his solo album Layover on September eighth at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Layover has tracks like Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing and For Us. It contains a sum of 6 tracks with a bonus track. The title melody is Slow Dancing. This melody is in the heartfelt soul style of the 1970s, and you can feel the free and languid air. This album, which has a strong system of producing music videos for every one of the five tunes barring the bonus tracks, begins with the arrival of the music video for Love Me Again on August 10th, followed by the music video for Rainy Days at 1:00 PM KST on August eleventh. The two tracks will likewise be delivered ahead of time.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

At the center of the contract renewal issue, they proceeded with their worldwide success with their world tour, and simultaneously demonstrated their solidarity by declaring the news about BLACKPINK's nominations in four categories at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards to be held in September, which are Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best K-Pop. BLACKPINK made an association with the 'MTV VMAs' by winning the 'Song Of The Summer' category with 'How You Like That' in 2020, which was designated for the first award. Last year, it won two awards, including 'Best Metaverse Performance' and 'Best K-Pop (Lisa Solo)'.

The K-pop idols that are Capricorn:

BTS’ V:

BTS member V is a sweet but also known as a troublemaker as he pranks his members sometimes. He is known to have a unique personality and is extremely hardworking.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie:

Jisoo and Jennie are Capricorns but different from each other. While Jennie is a whimsical and emotional person, Jisoo is more straightforward and has a good head on her shoulders.

EXO’s D.O and Kai:

D.O and Kai seem like exact opposites despite being Capricorns but they have a lot in common. They have a similar sense of humor and are hard working people. They are hard on themselves and always strive for progress.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin, EXO’s Chanyeol and others: 5 K-pop idols who are Sagittarius