BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, NewJeans members and more spotted together at event; fans in awe

BTS member V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NewJeans' Minji, and Hanni, actor Lee Soo Hyuk, and more were spotted at the same dinner table. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho, Rosé, and G-Dragon were also seen at the event. On September 4, a star-studded art event took place in Seoul where surprising South Korean celebrities were seated together making fans jump in excitement as they got to witness so many interactions.

BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Min Ho and more

On September 4, a pre-event for the upcoming Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa was graced by some of the many Korean celebrities. Clips and videos of the event are taking over the internet as many celebrities interact with the others. Fans could not contain their happiness as they saw BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo sitting across each other at the dining table during the event. Fans rejoiced at this moment as previously the two were seen as the anchors for the SBS Inkigayo Super Concert in 2017. The Pink Venom singer is seen laughing her heart out at the event.

The two popular K-pop idols were joined by incredible actors like Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and Doom at Your Service star Lee Soo Hyuk, and the Super Shy singers Hanni and Minji. The HYBE LABES artists V and NewJeans member Minji sat beside each other, fans call them the Kim Siblings. V and Minji are known for their amazing visuals and despite not being related to each other, fans are enjoying this sunbae-hoobae interaction. Some of them were seen together strolling around the exhibition. While V was on his way back from the event he decided to turn on a live video session for just a minute to show the sky view to his fans.

Pachinko star Lee Min Ho was seen enjoying the event with Lee Soo Hyuk and fans are happy to see the two actors reunite again.

Other Celebrities at the event

Korean stars who were spotted at the event were BIGBANG's G-Dragon, DJ Su Park, fashion and lifestyle influencer Kiko Matsuyama, and BLACKPINK member Rosé as well. The BLACKPINK fans were eagerly waiting for the two members to pose for a picture together as both were present however they did not seem together.