BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Park Seo Joon, and more: VOTE for your favorite Korean celeb of 2023

Every year, there are some celebs who create buzz with their new projects or fan meets, concerts and more! From BTS members (RM, V and Jungkook) enlisting in the military in December to Park Seo Joon’s cameo appearance in The Marvels, here’s a list of top 10 actors and K-pop idols who were undoubtedly buzz-worthy throughout the year. Pick your favorite among the options given below in the poll!

BTS’ V and Jungkook

BTS members are currently serving in the military but their fans outside are always too curious for any update on them, making the stars one of the most-searched celebs on Google as well. BTS’ V and Jungkook’s solo projects have contributed to their soaring popularity. In 2023, the duo unveiled their debut solo albums - V’s Layover and Jungkook’s GOLDEN. The BTS members topped the global charts and crossed millions of streams on Spotify.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie

BLACKPINK has been constantly making headlines due to its contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Meanwhile, Jisoo and Jennie stood out this year from the quartet. Jisoo made her solo debut with FLOWER, while Jennie forayed into the acting field with a role in an American series titled The Idol. The latter also established her own agency named ODD ATELIER (OA). Both the artists continued to draw fans’ attention with their singles, commercials, and stage performances!

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo, from the K-pop boy group ASTRO, is known for his acting and singing skills. This year, the idol was roped in for various luxury brand endorsements. He also stars in the ongoing romantic comedy series, A Good Day to Be a Dog. Moreover, the actor is all set to host his first-ever solo fan-con titled 024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.

Park Seo Joon

2023 has been an incredible year for Park Seo Joon. The actor made his Hollywood debut as he played Prince Yan in the film, The Marvels. Not only this, the actor starred in two commercially successful films Dream and Concrete Utopia. Also, Park Seo Joon’s latest drama Gyeongseong Creature is currently trending on Netflix.

Song Kang

Song Kang’s popularity can be gauged by the title given to him, that is, ‘Son of Netflix,’ as most of his series have aired on the platform. This year, the actor returned with the second season of the monster thriller series, Sweet Home. In the ongoing show titled My Demon, the actor’s chemistry with co-actor Kim Yoo Jung is swooning the hearts of K-drama lovers.

2PM’s Lee Junho

Lee Junho’s breathtaking looks are enough to keep the audience hooked to their screens! This year, the actor delivered a commendable performance in the K-drama titled King The Land. He transformed into the character of Goo Won, a rich heir and hotel manager, for which he bagged the Grand Prize – Actor of the Year at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

Han So Hee

Han So Hee is known for making unconventional choices, not just with her roles in K-dramas but otherwise as well. The actress’ recent appearance in tattoos and piercing became a hot topic among K-netizens. On the work front, the actress starred in BTS Jungkook’s Seven music video and the ongoing Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature.

Song Hye Kyo

The evergreen actress Song Hye Kyo surprised the audience with her role in the Netflix series The Glory. Fans appreciated the actress’ brilliant performance as she played Moon Dong Eun, a woman who sets on a mission to take revenge from the bullies who mistreated her in high school. For this role, she received the Best Actress title at the coveted 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

