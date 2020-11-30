BTS: V blesses ARMY with 'goodnight' snap of pet Yeontan; Quips at his 'closest friend' to drink protein shake

V aka Kim Taehyung hopped onto Weverse recently to interact with BTS ARMY as well as wish them goodnight by sharing the cutest photo of his adorable pet dog Yeontan aka Tannie.

Keeping BTS ARMY sane during 2020, we had V aka Kim Taehyung, who very often would pop up on Weverse to interact with the lovely fandom. From commenting on ARMY posts to sharing handsome selfies and different updates about the septet, the 24-year-old singer made sure that BTS' fans are never alone. Yesterday, before heading to bed, Taehyung wished ARMY goodnight in the best of ways.

How, you ask? Well, by sharing the most adorable close-up snap of his beloved pet dog Yeontan, who ARMY endearingly know as Tannie. With his tongue out, Tannie's eyes are on TaeTae, who clicked the photo while captioning it as, "Goodnight," with a sleeping emoticon. V also commented on a few fan posts, out of which, one ARMY member asked the Inner Child singer about his recent sexy V Cut snaps, which broke Twitter. According to fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2, the fan had written, "My closest friend, you look good! Tell me now how difficult that kind of poses were," in what could possibly be google translated instead of "best friend." "Hey, my closest friend I drank protein shake after I did it you try it too," Taehyung quipped.

An ARMY member also called TaeTae's V Cut poses "legendary," to which V joked, "Not with the energy of tiger but with the energy of ARMY," along with a crying with laughter emoticon. When another ARMY member asked if he considered himself to be a bear or a tiger, TaeTae wondered why the fandom thinks he's a bear. When an ARMY member shared that the weather was grey and because she didn't want to feel blue, she listened to BTS' music (referring to Blue & Grey from BE), while V's recent V Cut snaps made her feel pink with her heart being purple, Taehyung gushed, "If you felt good it was enough. (Success)," along with a cool emoticon.

Check out V's 'goodnight' photo below:

We adore our Mr. Winter Bear and how!

