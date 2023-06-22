BTS’ V break record as Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer surpasses 300 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung breaks his own record as Choi Woo Shik’s Our Beloved Summer’s OST Christmas Tree crosses 300 millions streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest OST to achieve this feat. Previously, the record was held by his OST Sweet Night for Park Seo Joon starrer Itaewon Class. This is his third OST after singing for his debut drama Hwarang.

Christmas Tree:

The main love song of the SBS drama is Christmas Tree, and music director Nam Hye Seung has said that he worked on the song with V from the planning stage. On social media, director Nam Hye Seung stated that Kim Taehyung had beautifully solved the song's puzzle. V's voice works well with the track's emotions because he has different charms in the low, high, and middle range. In the year-end settlement of 2022 Wrapped, Christmas Tree was recorded as the most streamed Korean drama OST and the eighth most streamed track by a K-pop artist worldwide, according to Spotify. Sweet Night, V's own song and drama soundtrack, was named the most streamed Korean drama soundtrack on Spotify in 2020 and 2021. It also had the most streams for three years in a row, highlighting the presence of OST King.

V’s activities:

On June 21st, V shared a picture of him greeting Lady Gaga at the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in April 2022. Lady Gaga kisses V and affectionately holds his cheeks in the picture. V is also smiling happily, albeit timidly. Although nothing has been confirmed, many fans believed that this was a teaser for his solo album and that she might appear on it. For the tenth commemoration of his debut, V sang 'Cheek To Cheek', a duet sung by Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, and introduced it to fans, drawing an extraordinary reaction. The video of V with J-Hope was then also shared. J-Hope and V are smiling at the camera as they sit next to each other in the video. V followed his older brother and smiled warmly with the same expression when J-Hope smiled wide and showed his teeth. Fans were overjoyed to see him again as J-Hope enlisted on April 18.

