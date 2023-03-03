BTS’ V breaks another record; Becomes first person ever to garner 10 million likes on all his Instagram posts

BTS’ V has broken yet another record. He is now the only person in the world all of whose posts have at least 10 million likes on them. V joined Instagram in December 2021. With a whopping follower count of 57.3 million, he is currently the most-followed member of BTS. V’s Instagram is fairly minimal in its overall visual appeal. The artist has made 77 posts so far and the following count is limited to just 6. He follows fellow members RM, Jimin, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope and BTS’s official Instagram account. V initially followed group member Jungkook too but he recently deleted his Instagram account stating that he does not use the app much.

V’s instagram has made headlines ever since it came into existence. V’s account became insanely popular when he posted a cover of BTS’ supershit single Dynamite performed by Ashley Park on Emily in Paris. The influence of his Instagram continues effortlessly as one sees him sparking speculations by uploading his latest carousel post with pictures of him in a fairly vintage, dark setting. People looked at the latter mentioned post as a hint for a potential solo project. Given BTS members’ recent activities, expecting V to work on a solo project does not sound too far-fetched. Now that SUGA has announced a solo world tour, J-Hope, has released a new album and Jimin is about to, V might release some of his solo music too.

Ever since their debut, BTS has constantly worked their way up to where they are right now. From debuting under a once obscure label, they are nothing short of a brand today. The influence of the members of the group is shared by that of the members themselves. BTS’ V is one of the most popular and influential members of the group. He once came up with his own version of mainstream expressions of one’s fondness towards another. The latter-mentioned phrase was ‘I Purple You’. The phrase got so popular that it currently represents BTS and their fandom. The term was also used by UNICEF in one of their collaborative projects with BTS.

What is BTS’ V doing right now?

Now that BTS’ members have shifted their focus onto their respective solo careers, fans have also gotten curious as to what they are currently working on. Fans are now actively looking forward to any solo projects that the artists might come up with this year. BTS’ V recently also joined the cast of Korean variety cooking show Seojin’s (also known as Jinny’s Kitchen). Alongside BTS’ V, the cast also includes 'What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim' fame Park Seo Joon and 'Our Beloved Summer' fame Choi Woo Shik. The show premiered on February 24, 2023.

