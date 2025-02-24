BTS’ V breaks BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s 6-day Instagram record in just 11 hours, hitting 10M likes on latest update

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again proven why he is a social media powerhouse. Despite currently serving in the military, his latest Instagram post has taken the internet by storm, setting a new record for the fastest celebrity post in 2025 to surpass 10 million likes. Achieving this feat in just 11 hours and 28 minutes, V continues to solidify his position as one of the most influential figures in the digital space.

On February 23, V surprised fans with his first Instagram post of the year, instantly sending social media into a frenzy. The post featured multiple photos, including adorable shots of him holding a bouquet of flowers, a gym selfie showcasing his bulked-up physique, mirror selfies, among others.

Accompanying the pictures, he left a caption that read, "Sergeant Kim is here to report that he's alive! It's D-107. I'll see you healthily and while taking care of myself after preparing once the fearsome winter passes by, in the warm spring!" The message reassured fans of his well-being as he continues his mandatory military service, marking the days left until his discharge.

To put this achievement into perspective, fellow K-pop star BLACKPINK's Lisa previously held a similar record, but it took her six days to reach the same number of likes. Additionally, the post triggered a massive surge in his Instagram following. In just 10 hours, over 120,000 new users flocked to his account, further proving his unparalleled social media presence.

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t help but marvel at his ability to dominate the internet even while being away from the public eye. As expected, social media erupted with reactions to V’s record-breaking moment. Fans flooded platforms expressing their excitement over his post’s massive success. Many celebrated his influence, while others pointed out how even a simple Instagram dump from him could shake the internet.

Currently serving in the South Korean military, V enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged on June 10, 2025. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until his return, speculating about his future projects and potential music releases once he completes his service. With his ability to break records effortlessly, one thing is clear: when Kim Taehyung finally returns, the internet is bound to witness an even bigger storm.