BTS’ V breaks record on Hanteo becoming double million seller with solo debut album Layover

The solo debut album Layover by BTS' V accomplished a new record as a K-pop soloist, with 2.1 million copies sold in the first week of its release. From September 8 to September 14, Layover sold 2,101,974 copies, making him the double million seller at once, as reported by Hanteo Chart on September 15th. This is the most a K-pop soloist has ever sold in the first week of release. The record was previously held by Jimin for FACE, who sold 1.4 million copies.

BTS’ V and Layover:

V's Layover is additionally certain to top or enter the top 5 spots on the U.S. Billboard's main album chart Billboard 200, which should be revealed by September 17th. V will proceed with his live performances by showing up on KBS 2TV's music program Music Bank. V showed up on Tiny Desk Korea, which was released on Sept. 15, and he sang the title tune Slow Dancing from Layover and two b-side tracks including Love Me Again and For Us. He performed For Us for the first time in a live setting, creating a special feeling during the performance. It is a live performance series that takes the form of a small concert and is hosted by NPR Music, a well-known public radio station in the United States. In 2020, V and his group BTS performed there. With the introductory edition of Tiny Desk Korea in August, the news of V performing here had fans around the world excited and he delivered a smashing performance.

BTS’ V’s performances

V began with the first song he introduced from the album Love Me Again in the library to the band's beautiful instrumental, creating a deep atmosphere with the instruments. The title song Slow Dancing likewise was displayed in a gorgeous manner. The combination of V's vocals, clarinet and trumpet performance perfectly captured the audience's attention. The last song that was performed was For Us. The baritone vocals of V coupled with classically tuned piano as well as the other instruments, leaving a long lasting impact on the listener. It was obvious that V got along with the band as they were musically in tune of each other and they were able to create a better impression.

